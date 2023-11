Shari'ah based Standard Bank Limited donated 75,000 pieces blankets to the prime minister's relief fund for distribution among the cold-stricken people.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank, handed over the blankets on behalf of the bank to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban on Friday (10 November), reads a press release.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director & CEO of the bank, was also present on the occasion.