Standard Bank congratulates BSEC chairman 

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 06:05 pm
Standard Bank Limited congratulated Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), for being elected as the vice chairman of the Asia Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). 

Managing Director and CEO of Standard Bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood congratulated Prof Shibli at BSEC office recently, reads a press release. 

Shibli will serve as vice president of IOSCO for the term 2022-24.

