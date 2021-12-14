Standard Bank congratulates BFIU head

Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, managing director and CEO of Standard Bank Limited, congratulated Md Masud Biswas at his office on being appointed as the head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

Additional Managing Director and CRO of Standard Bank Limited Md Touhidul Alam Khan, acting company secretary Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA and head of AML and CFT Division and Deputy CAMLCO Afroza Khatoon were present at the moment.

The government has recently appointed Masud Biswas as the head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) for the next two years.



