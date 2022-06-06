Standard Bank celebrates its 23rd founding anniversary

Standard Bank Ltd has celebrated its 23rd founding anniversary on Sunday (5 June).

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank cut a cake as part of the 23rd founding anniversary celebrations in the presence of the honorable directors and high officials of the bank, reads a press release.

While expressing sincere thanks to the sponsors and directors from the time of its inception to the present day, he called upon all the members of SBL family to follow the path of Shariah properly in their personal lives as well as banking activities and wished for their spontaneous participation in the prosperity and development of the bank.

Special prayers were also offered on online platform on the progress and prosperity of the bank.

Mawlana Muhammad Mansur Al Haq, eminent Islamic scholar, Imam and Khatib of Baridhara UN Road Mosque, former assistant professor of Salimullah Degree College and member of the bank's Shariah board conducted the prayers on the occasion.

Vice Chairman Ferdous Ali Khan, directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md Monzur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Md Zahedul Hoque, Gulzar Ahmed, Al-Haj Mohd Yousuf Chowdhury, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, AKM Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain, Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed; Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director and CRO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan, Coordinator of Islamic Bank Conversion Project Md Mohan Mia, acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza, divisional heads of the head office and managers of all the branches along with all employees of the head office and all the branches physically/virtually participated in the celebration.