Standard Bank becomes runner up in 'Sheikh Hasina Interbank Football Tournament-2024'

Corporates

Press Release
14 July, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 10:20 pm

Shari`ah based Standard Bank PLC has become runner up in the 'Sheikh Hasina Interbank Football Tournament-2024'. 

On 13 July, the highly competitive final match was held between Standard Bank and Islami Bank Bangladesh at Bangladesh Army Stadium, Dhaka, reads a press release. 

At the end of the match, Standard Bank's Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed and Managing Director & CEO (acting) Mohammad Mohon Miah received the Runner up trophy from the chief guest, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan Papon MP, Advisor for Private Industry & Investment to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman, Chief of Bangladesh Army General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder and Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Nazrul Islam Mazumder enjoyed the match being present in the field. Chairman and Managing Director of the participating banks, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, S.A.M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz and Md. Zahedul Hoque were present at the moment. Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & COO; Md. Mosharrof Hossain, SEVP & Chief Remittance Officer; Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, SEVP & Head of SAM Division; Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, EVP & CFO and a large number of Executives & officials of Head Office and branches of Standard Bank were present in the field & encouraged the team. 

Mentionable that the 'Sheikh Hasina Interbank Football Tournament' has been started from 2023 under the overall management and supervision of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) with the encouragement and patronage of the Honorable Prime Minister to secure health and promote the brotherhood among the bankers.

