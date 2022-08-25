Stand-up comedians Amin and Ashik to initiate their second national tour

Renowned local stand-up comedians Amin Hannan Chowdhury and Ahmad Ashik are about to initiate their second national tour from Thursday (25 August), also featuring Rafsan Shabab and Ananda Mazumder.

The first show will take place at Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2.

The 30 days comedy tour, powered by GoZayaan will consist of 14 shows in 6 districts which includes Dhaka, Chattagram, Cox's Bazar, Khulna, Sylhet, and Rajshahi, reads a press release.

Amin and Ashik, stand-up comedians reintroduced stand-up comedy as an art form and entertainment in Bangladesh by successfully pulling off the first tour last year.

The response after the announcement of the shows has been remarkable with tickets for all almost all eight shows being sold out.

Amin Hannan Chowdhury and Ahmad Ashik, hailing from the district of Chattogram started the comedy tour with the sole intention of establishing stand-up comedy in Bangladesh also have a comedy podcast, Jus Lyk A Podcast.

The tour will take place from the 25 August to 29 September and the tickets can be purchased from the Amin and Ashik Facebook page.