StanChart wins three FinanceAsia awards

Standard Chartered Bangladesh was recently honoured as the best bank in three distinct categories at the FinanceAsia Awards 2023.

The bank was recognised for having the "Biggest Environmental, Social and Governance Impact" and "Most Progressive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" in Bangladesh.

Standard Chartered also claimed the title of "Best Bank in Bangladesh" as part of the 27th iteration of the FinanceAsia Awards.

Standard Chartered has had a substantial and meaningful impact in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) space by launching sustainability and community engagement initiatives that are oriented around transparency, accountability and being here for good.

The bank's recent efforts to uplift char communities; sow the seeds for a greener future through afforestation initiatives; accelerate capacity-building activities across community hospitals and healthcare services; provide vulnerable communities with essential resources and power education and training in order to facilitate future readiness have made a difference in the lives of countless individuals nationwide.

In terms of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Standard Chartered holds the belief that including and representing multiple voices and perspectives contributes to more out-of-the-box thinking.

By creating a safe and accessible workplace; tailoring opportunities for colleagues to bolster connection, growth and greater success; and launching comprehensive programmes that foster a greater sense of belonging and empowerment, Standard Chartered is helping to build an environment that promotes equality, equity, a global-mindset and greater cultural fluency.

Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "Being recognised across three unique categories at the 27th FinanceAsia Awards is a testament to the long-standing role Standard Chartered has played in supporting Bangladesh's path forward. Our drive to launch new, innovative and comprehensive ESG initiatives is rooted in our desire to unlock our nation's full potential – something that can only be done by placing focus on environmental concerns, sustainability efforts and proper governance."

"We believe that our drive to bolster diversity, equity and inclusion not only strengthens Standard Chartered Bangladesh from within but also allows us to better understand and meet the needs of our diverse and changing customer base. I would like to express my gratitude to our valued clients, regulators, communities and other stakeholders for their trust and support," he added.

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience.

For more than 118 years, the bank has remained dedicated to driving commerce and development by investing in communities, expanding the reach and scale of services to promote greater inclusion and by creating new opportunities for stakeholders.

As a pioneer in the banking industry, Standard Chartered is embracing new and innovative technologies in order to reach new heights. Standard Chartered's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity saw the bank secure over 25 major international awards in 2022.

Founded in 1996, FinanceAsia is the region's premier capital markets publication. This year marks the 27th iteration of the FinanceAsia Awards.

The FinanceAsia Awards celebrate those institutions that show sheer determination to deliver desirable outcomes for their clientele, through a solid display of commercial and technical acumen.