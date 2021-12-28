StanChart, WEAB sign MoU to facilitate access to finance for women entrepreneurs

Standard Chartered and Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (WEAB) has announced a partnership on Tuesday (28 December) to jointly facilitate access to financial services for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by President of WEAB Salma Masud, and Standard Chartered Bangladesh's Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Sabbir Ahmed, to mark the collaboration, reads a press release issued by the bank.

Under the partnership, WEAB and Standard Chartered will collaborate to ensure WEAB members get better access to finance. The partnership will also extend to knowledge exchange on financial services, consultation support and organising training sessions for women entrepreneurs.

On behalf of WEAB, Salma Masud said, "WEAB has been a key contributor of women entrepreneurship development in Bangladesh for more than 20 years, and we are delighted to partner with Standard Chartered to empower our members with better access to finance."

Sabbir Ahmed said, "We are proud to partner with WEAB for improving access to finance for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh," adding "WEABs experience and network with women entrepreneurs will significantly complement Standard Chartered's global strategy for increasing participation in Women Entrepreneur financing".

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of the bank's Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing division said said, "We hope this partnership will gradually expand further, complementing our key global strategy for lifting participation in our key markets by unleashing the full potential of women entrepreneurs".

Other high officials from both organisations were present on the occasion.