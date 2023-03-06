StanChart, Friendship to transform lives of 7,000 char-based farmers

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Friendship have joined hands to ensure that char-based communities in northern and southern regions of the country receive much-needed farm-to-market support to increase agricultural output, rise above poverty, produce efficiently, and build resilience.

The newly launched project will improve the economic condition of 7,000 climate-impacted farmers from across 36 chars via the provision of sustainable agricultural technologies, training opportunities to foster growth, essential technical support and market-extension assistance to boost financial inclusion, reads a press release.

The initiative will help char-based farmers achieve inclusive development, said Standard Chartered Bangladesh CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy.

Echoing the same, Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship, said, "This partnership, where we build the capacity of farmers through affordable agriculture technologies, innovation, training, technical support and market extensions, will help us fulfil our four commitments to our stakeholders."