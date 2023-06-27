StanChart, CWCCI, SME Foundation empower women entrepreneurs with online business management, financial literacy skills

Corporates

Press Release
27 June, 2023, 12:20 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 12:24 am

Related News

StanChart, CWCCI, SME Foundation empower women entrepreneurs with online business management, financial literacy skills

Press Release
27 June, 2023, 12:20 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 12:24 am

Standard Chartered, in partnership with the Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CWCCI) and the Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SME Foundation), recently hosted a training seminar on the topic of "Online Business Operation and Financial Literacy" for Chittagong-based women entrepreneurs.

The three-day long programme helped 34 participants to become more skilled at using online tools for business operations and making key financial decisions, reads a press release.

Programme participants included entrepreneurs engaged in a variety of ventures including handicraft manufacturing, catering, and boutique shop management.

Sabbir Ahmed, managing director and head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "We recognise the important role that women-led businesses play in accelerating economic growth and lifting participation. Standard Chartered is pleased to implement programmes that provide women entrepreneurs nationwide with the tools and resources necessary to thrive. We are proud to collaborate with the CWCCI and SME Foundation to make the local business environment more inclusive."

Abida Sultana, vice president of CWCCI, said, "This was a praiseworthy collaboration among CWCCI, Standard Chartered, and SME Foundation to enable women entrepreneurs to leverage on information technology for their growth and sustenance in the modern world, as well as achieve financial literacy."

Md Masudur Rahman, assistant general manager of SME Foundation, said, "Standard Chartered is a renowned international bank in the country, and their participation in the women empowerment agenda is exemplary, where we are proud to partner with the bank."

The bank's flagship community engagement programme, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, is helping the next generation to learn, earn, and grow. Aligned with this initiative, Standard Chartered has been working with the SME Foundation to drive financial literacy and tech-based entrepreneurship training opportunities across Bangladesh.

The entrepreneurship pathway lifts participation by helping individuals to develop broader business skills, build financial knowledge, and access an array of financial resources and networks. The bank is committed to creating a flourishing and productive ecosystem for the nation's women entrepreneurs.

Standard Chartered

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

16h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

15h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

7h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

5h | TBS World
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

11h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month