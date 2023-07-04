StanChart clinches Asiamoney's 'Best International Bank in Bangladesh' award for seventh consecutive year

04 July, 2023
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 08:31 pm

Standard Chartered has claimed the award for 'Best International Bank in Bangladesh' at the 2023 Asiamoney Best Bank Awards. 

The prestigious title celebrates Standard Chartered's commitment to accelerating sustainable solutions; revolutionising customer experience through digitalisation; driving inclusion across communities; and powering continuous innovation – both within the industry and beyond it, reads a press release. 

This landmark achievement is the bank's seventh consecutive win in this category at the Asiamoney Best Bank Awards. 

In the award citation, Asiamoney commended the bank for its progress towards its net-zero ambitions – for supporting and financing low-carbon efforts and activities that are transforming the nation's agricultural and entrepreneurial landscape. 

The bank's focus on developing digital tools and technologies has led to the transmission of the nation's first end-to-end digital cross-border Letter of Credit; the completion of the country's first automated over-the-weekend loan disbursement; and the implementation of bespoke and cash and liquidity management solutions for dozens of companies. 

Standard Chartered's community engagement efforts have also continued to lift the participation for members of marginalised communities. 

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "With our roots in Bangladesh reaching back 118 years, we have unique insights on how we can support our nation's incredible journey of progress and development. This award is a recognition of our dedication to making a difference; building a cashless economy; using technology to accelerate trade and investment; leveraging sustainable finance to help businesses grow; and powering community investments that are transforming the lives of char farmers and empowering the next generation to learn, earn and grow. 

"We are proud of our journey thus far and look forward to all the opportunities that lie ahead. I would like to extend a big thank you to our valued clients, regulators, communities, and other stakeholders for working with us to build  a better future."

With over 118 years of uninterrupted presence, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. As a pioneer in the banking industry, Standard Chartered remains dedicated to embracing latest technologies and innovation to build resilience and achieve transformative growth. 

Standard Chartered's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity saw the bank secure over 25 major international awards in 2022.

Asiamoney is a quarterly publication focused on content related to business and finance. Each issue of Asiamoney contains in-depth reports and banking awards in up to eight markets in Asia. 

The aim of the Asiamoney Best Bank Awards is to identify which banks in each market have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

