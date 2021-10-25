SSLCOMMERZ, VISA bring back ‘Save & Save’ campaign

Corporates

TBS Report 
25 October, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 01:58 pm

SSLCOMMERZ, VISA bring back ‘Save & Save’ campaign

The two-month-long campaign is filled with exciting deals, discounts, bonuses and cashbacks

TBS Report 
25 October, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 01:58 pm

SSLCOMMERZ, the largest payment gateway and merchant aggregator of the country, has recently re-launched the "Save & Save" campaign in collaboration with the world's leading payments technology company, Visa.

SSLCOMMERZ and Visa have jointly taken several such initiatives to promote e-commerce companies and cashless transactions and improve the quality of online shopping in Bangladesh. 

The two-month-long campaign is filled with exciting deals, discounts, bonuses and cashbacks, said a press release. 

Such as, 20% bonus (up to BDT 50) at Easy.com.bd, 20% discount (up to BDT 150) at HungryNaki.com, 10% discount (up to BDT 300) at 10 MINITUE SCHOOL, 10% discount (up to BDT 500) at Shadmart, 15% cashback (up to BDT 100) at Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd. (DESCO), 15% cashback (up to BDT 100) at Northern Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (NESCO), 10% discount (up to BDT 500) at ghorebazar.com, 10% discount (up to BDT 300) at HULKENSTEIN, 7% discount (up to BDT 500) at Buy Tickets, 10% discount (up to BDT 300) AT BDSHOP.COM, 10% discount (up to BDT 500) at thrivingskill, 10% discount (up to BDT 300) at Diabetes Store.com.bd, 10% discount on all services at Prava Health. 

The SSLCOMMERZ platform is PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certified and licensed by the Bangladesh Bank as PSO (Payment Systems Operator). 

PCI DSS is the international security standard laid out by the PCI Security Standards Council for banks and financial institutions. 

This certification ensures maximum security of customers' card information for storing, processing and using card information during online payments safely.

The "Save & Save" campaign is valid till 18 November, 2021.

For details please visit: www.sslcommerz.com/visa 
 

