SSL Wireless signs agreement with One Bank

A signing ceremony was held between SSL Wireless and One Bank Limited on 17 August 2022 at the corporate office of SSL Wireless.

SSL Wireless is the leading ITES and the pioneer of fintech services in Bangladesh while "OK Wallet" is a Mobile Financial Services division of ONE Bank Limited. Through this agreement, OK Wallet users can now recharge their BREB pre-paid meter and pay to online merchants of SSLCOMMERZ, directly from their mobile wallet, reads a press release.

Director and CTO of SSL Wireless, Shahzada M Redwan, CEO of SSLCOMMERZ, Chowdhury AHM Lutful Huda, AGM and Head of BFS of SSL Wireless Mohiuddin Tawfik, FAVP and Head of MFS of One Bank Ltd AAZM Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, FAVP and Head of Distribution of One Bank Ltd Md Mozaffor Hossain, FAVP of One Bank Ltd Washim Reza Khan, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.