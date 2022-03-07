SSL Wireless enables Nitol Insurance to Launch ‘InsuRobo’

For the first time in the history of Bangladesh's insurance sector, Nitol Insurance Company, in collaboration with SSL Wireless, has launched a digital chatbot, "InsuRobo".

It has been officially inaugurated at the company's head office on the occasion of National Insurance Day. AKM Monirul Haque, chairman of Nitol Insurance Company Limited, virtually announced the launching of "InsuRobo", reads a press release.

Chief Executive Officer of the company SM Mahbubul Karim and senior officials of Nitol Insurance Company and SSL Wireless were present along with Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, advisor of SSL Wireless, an associate of the platform.

"InsuRobo" is an artificial intelligence program. Through this digital chatbot, customers will be able to connect with Nitol Insurance Company Limited round the clock.

