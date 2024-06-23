SSD-Tech achieves 'AA-1' Credit Rating for the first time

SSD-Tech achieves 'AA-1' Credit Rating for the first time

System Solutions and Development Technologies Limited (SSD-Tech), the parent company of Carnival Internet, has received an 'AA-1' credit rating from the Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB) for the first time. This long-term rating of 'AA-1' signifies the company's strong capacity to meet its long-term financial commitments, reflecting its solid financial position and sustainability.

In addition to the 'AA-1' long-term rating, SSD-Tech also received a short-term rating of 'ST-2' with a stable outlook from CRAB. This indicates the organization's strong ability to repay short-term financial loans or facilities on time.

SSD-Tech Chairman Mahbubul Matin stated, "Achieving an 'AA-1' credit rating from CRAB is a significant accomplishment for us. It demonstrates the transparency and financial stability of our business to our customers."

"Efficient management of our balance sheet and liquidity, strong compliance, and our professional management team helped us achieve this credit rating. We want to share this success with our customers, shareholders, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders. Their trust has enabled us to reach where we are today," he added.
 

