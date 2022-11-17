SSC98-HSC00 Friends Group to host Football Fest 2022 on 18-19 Nov

98-2000 Football Fest 2022, organised by SSC 98-HSC 2000-Friends Group, is going to be held on 18-19 November at National Handball Stadium.

A total of 16 teams in four groups are participating in the tournament.

The Business Standard is the media partner of the tournament.

The trophy of the tournament and the jerseys of different teams were unveiled Wednesday at a hotel in the capital, reads a press release.

After the opening speech, the jerseys were unveiled one after another teamwise.

The groups and the teams are as follows:

Group A

Millennial Tycoons Friends Forum Rajshahi Boomers Sundarban Royals Khulna

Group B

Dashing Friends Rangpur Mirpur Scoria Snipers of Narsingdi Club 98 Shariatpur

Group C

Motijheel Kings Blue Burners Uttara Vikings Genius 98 Dhaka

Group D