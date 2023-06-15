SRO Foundation and Opedia Technologies Limited collaborate to empower participants of Bangladesh Economics Olympiad

15 June, 2023, 12:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Strategic Research and Outreach Foundation (SRO Foundation), a non-profit organization, has partnered with Opedia Technologies Limited, a leading next-generation IT skill development center in Singapore and Bangladesh, collaborate to provide students participating in the upcoming Bangladesh Economics Olympiad with valuable opportunities for IT skill enhancement.

The Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, organised by SRO Foundation, serves as a platform for students to showcase their knowledge and problem-solving abilities in economics and finance. The Business Standard is the proud media associate of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad. Recognising the significance of IT skills in today's digital era, Opedia Technologies Limited has seised this opportunity to collaborate with SRO Foundation.

Under this partnership, Opedia Technologies Limited will extend scholarships to the participating students, allowing them to pursue courses related to IT skill development. Students can choose from a wide range of courses, including website development, app development, graphic design, motion graphics, and more, as part of their skill-building journey.

SRO Foundation, being a research-oriented organization, sees this collaboration as a means to empower students and equip them with practical IT skills that are highly sought after in the job market. The collaboration between SRO Foundation and Opedia Technologies Limited aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, offering students a holistic learning experience.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Opedia Technologies Limited to provide IT skill development opportunities to the students participating in the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad," said Al-Amin Parvez, president of Bangladesh Economics Olympiad.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to empower students with the necessary IT skills, enabling them to thrive in the digital age and contribute to the socio-economic growth of our nation as we are moving to the 4IR," said Md Tajul Islam, managing director of Opedia Technologies Limited.

Students participating in the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad are encouraged to take advantage of this collaboration by contacting Opedia Technologies Limited to explore the scholarship opportunities available. This partnership not only provides students with a chance to enhance their IT skills but also serves as a gateway to future career prospects in the dynamic field of technology.

For further information or inquiries, please get in touch with https://www.facebook.com/BdEO.Official/ or [email protected].

