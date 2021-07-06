Sri Lanka’s JAT Holdings to open IPO on 20 July

JAT Holdings, Sri Lanka's industry leader in finishing and furnishing, has recently announced that it will enter an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 20 July.

They will host a virtual forum next Thursday (8 July) in this regard, said a press release.

JAT Holdings has successfully established a firm market presence as the leader in wood coatings in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The firm is also renowned as the world's largest distributor for Sayerlack.

JAT also offers decorative paints, chemicals, brushes and other interior solutions.

Proceeds from the company's IPO will be used for the company's near term objectives of investment in enhancing the existing R&D facility and setting up a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh.