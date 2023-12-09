Sri Lanka’s Cenbank governor visits Dhaka

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, has visited the Bangladesh operations office in Dhaka. The bank management team of Dhaka welcomed him, said a press release.

The CEO of Bangladesh operations, Mr. Najith Meewanage, was present at the event alongside the CBC management team.

"It was a privilege to welcome Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, during his visit to Bangladesh. This occasion coincided with our 20th anniversary, His presence at this significant event has added value and importance to the celebration," the press release said.

"We look forward to further strengthening economic ties and fostering cooperation between the two nations", it added.