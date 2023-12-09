Sri Lanka’s Cenbank governor visits Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
09 December, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 11:54 am

Related News

Sri Lanka’s Cenbank governor visits Dhaka

Press Release
09 December, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 11:54 am
Sri Lanka’s Cenbank governor visits Dhaka

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, has visited the Bangladesh operations office in Dhaka. The bank management team of Dhaka welcomed him, said a press release. 

The CEO of Bangladesh operations, Mr. Najith Meewanage, was present at the event alongside the CBC management team.

"It was a privilege to welcome Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, during his visit to Bangladesh. This occasion coincided with our 20th anniversary, His presence at this significant event has added value and importance to the celebration," the press release said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We look forward to further strengthening economic ties and fostering cooperation between the two nations", it added.

CBC / Bank of Ceylon / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

5h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

54m | TBS Stories
Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1d | TBS World
For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

21h | TBS Economy
Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

16h | TBS World