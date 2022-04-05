Sri Lanka High Commissioner calls on DCCI President

Corporates

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 05:43 pm

Sri Lanka High Commissioner calls on DCCI President

The two parties discuss ways to enhance trade and investment between the two countries

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 05:43 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, Prof Sudharshan DS Seneviratne called on President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman Tuesday (5 April) DCCI Gulshan Centre.

During the meeting, Dhaka Chamber President Rizwan Rahman said manufacturing and service sectors of Bangladesh are of high potential for the foreign investors where Sri Lankan entrepreneurs can invest in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

He mentioned that bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka reached $165.04 million in FY2020-21, where export and import was $47.32 million and $117.72 million respectively.

Dhaka Chamber president said that Bangladesh mainly exports pharmaceuticals, RMG and seeds, on the other hand, imports machinery, textiles, chemical, mineral products, base metal etc. from Sri Lanka.

To utilise the untapped trade and investment potentials, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and collaborate in ICT, outsourcing, tourism and engineering solutions, he opined.

He also said that Sri Lanka can be an attractive destination for Bangladeshi investors.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Dhaka Seneviratne said that Bangladesh has a huge potential in blue economy sector in the Bay of Bengal.

Moreover there are huge opportunities to work jointly for the win-win development of blue economy sector.

He said that signing PTA with Bangladesh is in progress and he hoped that soon both governments can be able to sign it.

If the performance of PTA is good, initiatives can be taken to sign FTA in future, the envoy added.

He also expressed his hope to increase the bilateral trade volume to $1 billion in next five years.

The ambassador also invited Bangladeshi investors to invest in tourism, agriculture, shipping and logistic sector in Sri Lanka.

Srimali Jayarathne, first secretary (commercial), High Commission of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh and DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque were also present during the meeting.

Trade

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) / Bangladesh-Sri Lanka / High Commissioner / Trade / investment

