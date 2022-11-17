Sri Lanka-Bangladesh joint venture to set up RMG accessories factory

Corporates

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:39 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka-Bangladesh joint venture to set up RMG accessories factory

Investment of $11.32 million earmarked for the factory

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:39 pm
Sri Lanka-Bangladesh joint venture to set up RMG accessories factory

JF&I Packaging (BD) Ltd, a Sri Lanka-Bangladesh joint venture, is going to establish a garments accessories manufacturing facility in BEPZA Economic Zone in Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram district with an investment of $11.32 million, says a press release.

It is expected that about 500 Bangladeshi nationals will be employed in the factory.

JF&I Packaging signed an agreement to this effect with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) at BEPZA Complex in the capital on Thursday.

In the presence of Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, the government-run organisation's Member Ali Reza Mazid, and JF&I Packaging Director Md Shamsul Alam signed the agreement.

It is worth noting that including the new JF&I Packaging factory, Bepza has so far permitted 14 enterprises to establish factories in its Mirsharai economic zone – the largest venture of Bepza. The total proposed investment of these projects is $323.95 million.

Among other representatives from Bepza, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Additional Executive Director (Public Relations) Anwar Parvez were present during the agreement signing.

BEPZA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

12h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

13h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

3h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

5h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday