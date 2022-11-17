Sri Lanka-Bangladesh joint venture to set up RMG accessories factory

JF&I Packaging (BD) Ltd, a Sri Lanka-Bangladesh joint venture, is going to establish a garments accessories manufacturing facility in BEPZA Economic Zone in Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram district with an investment of $11.32 million, says a press release.

It is expected that about 500 Bangladeshi nationals will be employed in the factory.

JF&I Packaging signed an agreement to this effect with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) at BEPZA Complex in the capital on Thursday.

In the presence of Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, the government-run organisation's Member Ali Reza Mazid, and JF&I Packaging Director Md Shamsul Alam signed the agreement.

It is worth noting that including the new JF&I Packaging factory, Bepza has so far permitted 14 enterprises to establish factories in its Mirsharai economic zone – the largest venture of Bepza. The total proposed investment of these projects is $323.95 million.

Among other representatives from Bepza, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Additional Executive Director (Public Relations) Anwar Parvez were present during the agreement signing.