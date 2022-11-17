Sri Lanka-Bangladesh joint venture to invest $11.32 million in BEPZA EZ

JF&I Packaging (BD) Ltd, a Sri Lanka-Bangladesh joint venture enterprise is going to establish a garments accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone with an investment of $ 11.32 million.

An agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and JF&I Packaging (BD) Ltd at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka Thursday (17 November), reads a press release.

In presence of Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, the executive chairman of BEPZA, Ali Reza Mazid, member (investment promotion) of BEPZA and Md Shamsul Alam, director of JF&I Packaging (BD) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

This joint venture company will produce different types of paper and packaging items. Some 500 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

Mentionable, including JF&I Packaging (BD) Ltd, BEPZA approved total 14 enterprises to establish industries in BEPZA EZ, the largest venture of BEPZA. The total proposed investment of these enterprises is $323.95 million.

Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Additional Executive Director (Public Relations) Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.

