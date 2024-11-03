Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SLBCCI) hosts annual members night

The Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SLBCCI) recently celebrated its Annual Members Night at the International Club.

The event brought together influential leaders and esteemed members to strengthen ties and reflect on the Chamber's progress. H.E. Dharmapala Weerakkody, the High Commissioner for Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, was present at the event as the Chief Guest and Patron of SLBCCI.

SLBCCI President Najith Meewanage outlined the Chamber's recent successes, ongoing initiatives, and future goals to enhance economic collaboration between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The forum also discussed Bangladesh's current economic landscape, focusing on economic trends and the views of local regulatory bodies regarding the revival of the economy.