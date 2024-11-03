Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts Annual Members Night 2024

03 November, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 03:09 pm

Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts Annual Members Night 2024

03 November, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 03:09 pm
Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts Annual Members Night 2024

The Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SLBCCI) recently hosted its Annual Members Night at the International Club in Dhaka. The event brought together influential leaders and esteemed members to strengthen ties and reflect on the Chamber's progress. H.E. Dharmapala Weerakkody, High Commissioner for Sri Lanka in Bangladesh and Patron of SLBCCI, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

SLBCCI President Najith Meewanage highlighted the Chamber's recent achievements, ongoing initiatives, and future goals aimed at enhancing economic collaboration between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Discussions also covered Bangladesh's current economic landscape, focusing on trends and perspectives from local regulatory bodies regarding economic revival.

The SLBCCI continues to play a pivotal role in fostering bilateral trade and investment between the two nations, serving as a platform for dialogue and cooperation among business communities.

