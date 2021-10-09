SR Shipping wins 2 Maritime Awards

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 11:25 am
09 October, 2021

SR Shipping wins 2 Maritime Awards

The Ministry of Commerce has awarded the SR Shipping in two categories in the Maritime Award- 2021 for owning the largest number of Bangladeshi-flagged ships and for rescuing an Indian fisherman from the deep sea. 

Mohammad Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of SR Shipping, received the awards on behalf of the company at a function held in the capital recently on the occasion of World Maritime Day 2021.

Mohammad Meherul Karim told The Business Standard on Friday afternoon one of the awards was given to Capt SM Nasir Uddin and crew of MV Jawad, owned by SR Shipping, for their bravery in rescuing an Indian fisherman alive from the deep sea. 

The SR Shipping Limited won the second award for operating the largest number of Bangladeshi ships on the international sea routes.

Mohammad Meherul Karim said, "Mainly local sailors and crew members operate the SR Shipping's vessels."

"We have received awards in two categories this time from the Ministry of Commerce in recognition of our activities. Recognition for this challenging work will inspire us even more," he added.

