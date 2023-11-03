SR Enterprise and Dhaka Power Distribution Company sign MoU on electric vehicle charging in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
03 November, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 09:51 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SR Enterprise (a concern of Peoples Group) and Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their commitment to collaborative efforts that will drive sustainable energy practices and promote electric vehicle adoption in Bangladesh, said a press release.

According to the MoU, SR Enterprise and DPDC will jointly establish a model Electric Vehicle Charging Station at SR Enterprise Fuel Pump Station, Mohakhali, Dhaka, with plans for additional EV stations across the city.

DPDC will provide electricity infrastructure up to the 11/0.4 kV metering point for EV Charging Stations.

The technical specifications of EV Charging Stations, approved by SREDA, will be followed in this model station. - Both parties will work together to provide technical support and ensure the seamless operation of the EV Charging Station.

DPDC will collaborate with SR Enterprise and Peoples Group to promote Peoples Group's EV charging equipment, contributing to the growth of DPDC's electricity distribution business.

Khandaker Ashiquzzaman, CEO of Peoples Energy and SR Enterprise, expressed his commitment to sustainable energy solutions, emphasising the importance of reducing carbon emissions and fostering a greener, more sustainable future for Bangladesh.

"SR Enterprise Fuel Station will now supply a multitude of energy from octane, diesel & CNG, and now, with the power of electricity, we will now have EV Charging facility for EV users of Bangladesh," he added.

SR Enterprise / Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC)

