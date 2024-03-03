SR DREAM IT: Nurturing youth potential and cultivating future leaders

In a paradigm-shifting epoch marked by innovation and transformation, the collaborative efforts of Shuvo Ahmed and Nowshin Nabila Ritu ushered in a new era of educational excellence with the inception of SR DREAM IT in the year 2020.

Emboldened by a shared vision to empower aspiring students, SR DREAM IT swiftly evolved into a dynamic platform, attracting a diverse cohort of over 3000 enthusiastic learners eager to embark on a journey of self-discovery and professional growth, reads a press release.

SR DREAM IT distinguishes itself in the education sector through its innovative approach to skills development. By focusing on practical, industry-relevant skills in freelancing and entrepreneurship, SR DREAM IT equips students with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today's rapidly evolving job market.

This emphasis on hands-on learning sets SR DREAM IT apart, providing students with a unique advantage as they enter the workforce. SR Dream IT provides IT basic trainings, digital marketing courses, SEO optimization courses, content writing training & freelancing training. They have online & offline batch as well.

Each batch contains 20-25 students. After freelancing training, If they can perform well, they are given job opportunities as well. Digital marketing and content writing courses are 3 months long and freelancing and SEO courses are 6 months long. After completing a successful course, they receive certificate.

All the instructors are well qualified and even the founders guide them. They have dedicated Facebook group of 10000+ learners where they regularly provide live chat solutions and solve other issues. All the students get constant support from them.

Moreover, SR DREAM IT is committed to fostering inclusivity and accessibility in education. Through initiatives such as offering free training to over 2000 aspiring female freelancers, the platform actively promotes gender equality and economic empowerment, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to succeed.

Looking ahead to the horizon of 2024, SR DREAM IT remains steadfast in its mission to nurture the potential of youth and cultivate the next generation of leaders. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative pedagogical approaches, the platform aims to empower over 10,000 students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape.

Furthermore, SR DREAM IT remains committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and entrepreneurship, as evidenced by initiatives such as the distribution of free laptops and the hosting of prominent freelancing and entrepreneurship events biannually, serving as catalysts for empowerment, innovation, and societal progress.