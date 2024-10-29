Square Neuroscience Center observes World Stroke Day

On World Stroke Day, observed globally to raise awareness on stroke prevention, treatment, and care, Square Neuroscience Center organized a range of initiatives to mark the day. Recognizing the critical importance of timely intervention in stroke cases, Square Neuroscience Center emphasizes the need for immediate action when stroke symptoms appear and advocates bringing patients to specialized stroke-care hospitals as quickly as possible.

Maintaining normal levels of blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood lipids is essential in reducing stroke risk. Alongside these, a healthy diet and regular physical activity remain indispensable in preventing stroke. At Square Hospital, the Neuro-medicine, Neuro-surgery, and Neuro-ICU departments work in coordination as a dedicated "Stroke Team" offering specialized services for stroke management.

Through this initiative, Square Neuroscience Center reaffirms its commitment to public health awareness and encourages everyone to stay informed about stroke symptoms, prioritize preventive care, and seek immediate treatment to mitigate the risks associated with stroke.