Square Neuroscience Center observes World Stroke Day

Corporates

29 October, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 11:08 pm

Square Neuroscience Center observes World Stroke Day

29 October, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 11:08 pm
Square Neuroscience Center observes World Stroke Day

On World Stroke Day, observed globally to raise awareness on stroke prevention, treatment, and care, Square Neuroscience Center organized a range of initiatives to mark the day. Recognizing the critical importance of timely intervention in stroke cases, Square Neuroscience Center emphasizes the need for immediate action when stroke symptoms appear and advocates bringing patients to specialized stroke-care hospitals as quickly as possible.

Maintaining normal levels of blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood lipids is essential in reducing stroke risk. Alongside these, a healthy diet and regular physical activity remain indispensable in preventing stroke. At Square Hospital, the Neuro-medicine, Neuro-surgery, and Neuro-ICU departments work in coordination as a dedicated "Stroke Team" offering specialized services for stroke management.

Through this initiative, Square Neuroscience Center reaffirms its commitment to public health awareness and encourages everyone to stay informed about stroke symptoms, prioritize preventive care, and seek immediate treatment to mitigate the risks associated with stroke.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Square Neuroscience Center

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

NID with false information

NID with false information

26m | Videos
United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

4h | Videos
About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

8h | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

9h | Videos