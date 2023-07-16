Square Food & Beverage’s instant noodles brand 'Chopstick' launches campaign

Square Food & Beverage’s instant noodles brand 'Chopstick' launches campaign

Square Food & Beverage Limited has launched its instant noodles brand "Chopstick", which is conscious about the physical and mental development of children.

With this goal and intention in mind, Chopstick has taken various initiatives over time.  

As part of these efforts, Chopstick organized a campaign on Mother's Day titled "Ma Manei Sob Bhalo" (Mother means everything), reads a press release. 

On Mother's Day, an animated music video was released on Chopstick's Facebook page. The video expressed love for mothers through songs, photographs, and poetry, encouraging everyone to express their affection towards their mothers. 

The campaign also saw the enthusiastic participation of children, which resulted in an overwhelming response. Through the combined efforts of capturing pictures, singing songs, and writing poetry, the love of 2,300 mothers was conveyed, and 30 winners were chosen.

Subsequently, a felicitation ceremony for the winners was organized at a local sports arena in Dhaka. The event featured speeches by Imtiaz Firoz, the Head of Marketing at Square Food & Beverage Limited, and Moh. Morshed Kamal Reza, the Brand Manager. 

The event was hosted by popular influencer Pari Rukh Al Matin and attended by special guests, including "Bapka Beta" Shubhashis Bhomik, Rituraj, and renowned magician Shahin Shah.

The event included a panel discussion on good parenting, where Dr. Fatema-Tuz-Johora Jyoti, a child mental health specialist, shared her views, and parents also shared their opinions.

Throughout the entire event, children actively participated and enjoyed singing, watching magic shows, and engaging in activities with their parents. The program concluded with the distribution of prizes to the winners and a photo session, marking the end of the "Ma Manei Sob Bhalo" campaign, which aimed to do something special for mothers on Mother's Day.

 

