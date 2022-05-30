SQ GROUP signs MOU with AGROSHIFT

SQ Group and Agroshift Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the SQ Central Office in Dhaka on 29 May.

The partnership was estbalished to support the wellbeing of the associates of SQ Group; having convenient access to fresh, high-quality, safe, and affordable daily perishables and groceries at their doorsteps, reads a press release.

The signing ceremony was attended by Warisul Abid, Chief People Officer, SQ Group, and Diptha Saha, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer Agroshift Ltd.

"SQ always strives to improve the living standards of the associates. Having given our staff the access to purchase fresh vegetables and daily groceries at their convenience; through an app, they can order and have their groceries delivered to them anywhere. Ensured quality and subsidized pricing are important factors to be ensured by our new partner, Agroshift." said Shahriat Hossain, GM, HR, SQ Group.



Through digital ordering, demand-driven supply, and a micro logistics network, the start-up, Agroshift fulfills orders by procuring directly from their farmer networks located across four districts of the country, ensuring the sorting, grading, packaging, and delivery in factories and catering to the huge workforce of SQ Group.

"As an early-stage venture, this partnership with SQ Group means massive validation of our business model. With the massive workforce in the RMG factories, located within close geographic proximity, we are building a radical new marketplace connecting farmers to workers. Apart from the big market opportunity, our work is bringing significant social impact to RMG workers, particularly females with a direct positive impact on their livelihoods and financial wellbeing." said Diptha of Agroshift Ltd.