Sports festival jointly organised by Gulshan club and Chittagong club

Electro Mart Limited (Konka, Gree and Haiko) sponsored Gulshan Club in this sports festival held at Chittagong Club from October 17-19, 2024.

During the sports festival, members of both clubs participated in badminton, tennis, snooker, billiards, cricket and squash. Every game was competitive, spirited, and alive with the sportsmanship and enthusiasm of the players. The prize distribution ceremony was held among the winners on 19th October 2024. Gulshan Club President Mr Anowar Rasheed, Director of Administration Mr Safius Sami Alamgir, Director- of Entertainment and Beauty Parlor Mrs Nafisa Tarannum and Director-Sports Mr Mahbubul Haque Sufiani were present. Chairman Mr Mia Mohammad Abdur Rahim and other members of the General Assembly were present on behalf of the Chittagong Club. The representatives of the two clubs expressed the hope that it would strengthen the bond of goodwill and mutual friendship, as well as show the sportsmanship of the members of both clubs. Both club authorities hope to improve the mutual relationship between the two clubs with more similar initiatives in the future.