Sports Carnival 1.0 Successfully Concluded by Islamic University Sports Association

10 September, 2023, 12:50 pm
Image: Courtesy
Image: Courtesy

A week-long (1-7 September) sporting event named Sports Carnival 1.0 showcasing exceptional athletic talent successfully concluded at the Islamic University. The event was organized by Islamic University Sports Association.

The event was attended by esteemed guests, including the former Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr Kamal Uddin, Professor Dr Shajahan Mondol, Assistant Proctor Amzad, Ariful Islam, and Engineer Malek, who conveyed their support and contribution to the proceedings.

Eight thrilling events, both indoor and outdoor, were featured in the carnival, reads a Press Release.

In football, the championship was secured by Team Jack, with the runner-up position claimed by Team Robot. Cricket enthusiasts witnessed the championship going to Team Rising Star, while Team Fearless Eleven secured the runner-up position.

The championship title in Chess was claimed by Utsa, showcasing strategic brilliance, while Shakil stood as the runner-up. 

In Badminton, Saima and Urmi were champions among girls, Maisha and Ira became runner-ups, while among Boys, Team Solaiman, and Team Rough Neck emerged as the champions and runners-up respectively.

Intense battles were witnessed in Table Tennis as well, with the champion's title being secured by Mafuz and Nur taking the runner-up spot. In Volleyball (Girls), Team Aparajita displayed exceptional teamwork, securing the champions' title, while Team Pritilata fought valiantly as the runner-up.

According to a press release, Sports Carnival 1.0 was not only a celebration of athletic excellence but also a demonstration of the spirit of unity and competition within the campus community.

