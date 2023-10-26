Spooktacular Halloween with Miniso

26 October, 2023, 11:25 am
Spooktacular Halloween with Miniso

The countdown is on! Save the date because you don't want to miss this one! Miniso Bangladesh is hosting a one-of-a-kind Halloween event on 28th October Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at Miniso Gulshan 2, Unimart! 

Prepare for a spooky shopping experience like no other! There will be free gifts for the first 100 customers, unreleased Halloween products, 20% Discount on everything during the event. 

Photo Booth, Face Painting, Magic show and Many more! There will also be a costume competition where 3 winners will get 10,000 Cash reward! 

Get ready for a spooky and fun evening at Miniso Gulshan-2 for the most Spooktacular Event of the year!

Follow the event link for more updates: https://fb.me/e/TjuRmx5Q

 

