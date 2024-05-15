Spectrum organises grand finale CaseSpecs 2.0

15 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
15 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Spectrum, a professional skills development club of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet), successfully organised the grand finale of their flagship event named "CaseSpecs 2.0".

CaseSpecs is an inter-university case competition where students tackle real business problems and present innovative solutions.

The event garnered a lot of attention as 372 teams representing 46 different universities competed against each other.

After the first round and semi-final round, only 10 top teams proceeded to the Grand Finale, where they got the opportunity to pitch their presentation in an attempt to persuade our esteemed panel of judges to show their outstanding collaboration, teamwork and business acumen.

At this decorated event, Sultan M Moni, CEO of Zatiq and Mumtahina Anika, the COO of Zatiq, presided as judges.

The judging panel also included Badruddoza Jewel, Regional Manager of Bkash Ltd.; Himadri Sheakare Hore, the Cluster Manager and Branch Manager, Khulna Branch, City Bank PLC; and Fahim Islam Anik, Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, KUET.

Having impressed the judges with their excellent ideas and a presentation which left an impact, Team GTX 1080 from North South University and Bangladesh University of Professionals became the Champions of CaseSpecs 2.0, taking home the prize money of Tk50,000 and a memorable experience.

Team CodeBreakers and Team Dues EX showed their teamwork and devotion to secure the 1st Runners Up and 2nd Runners Up respectively in this tournament

Professor Md Abdul Motin, KUET's Director of Student Welfare, graced the award event by presenting certificates and awards to the winning teams as well as to all volunteers and members of the organizing committee

