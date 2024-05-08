Special quota for women to be introduced in IT sector: Palak

08 May, 2024
The ICT division has taken several initiatives to improve the skills of female STEM graduates and eliminate gender disparities, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology today (8 May).

"The Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology is being established in the country, where training on frontier technologies will be provided. Here, I want to reserve a specific quota for women," he said at the inaugural "She STEM Business Case" event organised with the cooperation of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands at the Amari Hotel in the capital. 

"Similarly, a single quota will be set aside for girls in every project so they can easily enter this sector and realise their immense potential," he added.

