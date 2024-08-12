Special prayers, day-long events held in memory of BUFT martyred student Selim

On 12 August a special prayer and Milad Mahfil were held on the campus of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) in memory of Shaheed Mohammad Selim Talukdar, a student of BUFT, along with all the martyrs of the anti-discrimination student movement and for the speedy recovery of the injured students. During the prayer, attendees reflected on the sacrifice of Shaheed Selim and prayed for the forgiveness of his soul.

The event was attended by the university's Founder Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mozzafar Uddin Siddiq, Trustee Board Member and former President of BGMEA Md. Faruque Hassan, Trustee Board Member Md. Zakir Hossain, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. S. M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Engineer Ayub Nabi Khan, as well as other officials, faculty members, and students, reads a press release.

The university authorities informed everyone that financial assistance had been provided to the family of Shaheed Selim Talukdar, along with the promise of free education for one of his family members in the future, and the medical expenses for the injured students. They also assured that the university would stand by the students in any of their needs.

Earlier in the morning, in honor of the memory of Shaheed Mohammad Selim Talukdar and in response to the students' demands, the BUFT Open Stage was renamed "Shaheed Selim Mukta Mancha" by Mr. Abdullah Hil Rakib, a member of the Board of Trustees, Managing Director of Team Group, and Vice President of BGMEA, along with Trustee Board Member Mr. Mashiul Azam Sajal. Following this, everyone joined the BUFT students in a cleanliness drive at various locations in Uttara to express solidarity with their efforts.