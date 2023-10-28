Special offer on bKash payment for health check-ups at Universal Hospital

Corporates

Press Release
28 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 09:03 pm

Related News

Special offer on bKash payment for health check-ups at Universal Hospital

Press Release
28 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 09:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash customers are getting special discounts on bKash payments for various healthcare services at the Universal Medical College Hospital. Customers can avail 10% discount on OPD (Outpatient Department) services, special discounts on different packages of OPD and IPD (Inpatient Department) services and toll-free telemedicine services in both cases till 24 February 2024.

During the offer period, this discount can be availed as many times as customers like.

Various packages of IPD services include Gynecologist consultation and pregnancy delivery, CABG (Bypass surgery- ward), Coronary Angiogram (CAG); And OPD services include Master Health Check-up (Male/Female), Cardiac Health Check-up and Dengue Check-up.

Customers can avail the offers on a successful bKash Payment using the bKash app, by dialing *247# and using the Payment Gateway (Checkout Payment). For details about the offer visit - https://www.bkash.com/campaign/universal-medical

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

13h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

13h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

13h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

1h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

3h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

10h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS