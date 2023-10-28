Special offer on bKash payment for health check-ups at Universal Hospital

Photo: Courtesy

bKash customers are getting special discounts on bKash payments for various healthcare services at the Universal Medical College Hospital. Customers can avail 10% discount on OPD (Outpatient Department) services, special discounts on different packages of OPD and IPD (Inpatient Department) services and toll-free telemedicine services in both cases till 24 February 2024.

During the offer period, this discount can be availed as many times as customers like.

Various packages of IPD services include Gynecologist consultation and pregnancy delivery, CABG (Bypass surgery- ward), Coronary Angiogram (CAG); And OPD services include Master Health Check-up (Male/Female), Cardiac Health Check-up and Dengue Check-up.

Customers can avail the offers on a successful bKash Payment using the bKash app, by dialing *247# and using the Payment Gateway (Checkout Payment). For details about the offer visit - https://www.bkash.com/campaign/universal-medical