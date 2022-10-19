Special document signed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman handed over to Bangladesh Krishi Bank

A rare document regarding agriculture loans signed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 was handed over to Bangladesh Krishi Bank on 19 October 2022 at the bank's board room.

The researcher of the documentary book "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh Bank" journalist and collector of the document Nazrul Islam Bashir handed over the document to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md Nasiruzzaman. Managing Director of the bank Md Ismail Hossain, board of directors, deputy managing directors, general manager and board secretary were present on the occasion, reads a press release.