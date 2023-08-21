Special discount on Suzuki cars for EBL cardholders

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Md Mahbub Alam, chief financial officer, Uttara Motors Ltd exchanged documents after signing an agreement in Dhaka.

Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders will enjoy a special discount on Suzuki brand cars distributed in Bangladesh by Uttara Motors, reads a press release.

Md. Bin Mazid Khan, head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions, EBL and Chiranjeev Roy, chief operating officer, passenger car division of Suzuki were present among others.