Speakers for reaping potentials of Sylhet for economic growth

Speakers at a workshop in Sylhet have called for reaping the full potential of local agriculture, tourism as well as geographic location to enhance the economic growth of the region.

At the same time, they have called for creating a business-friendly environment for the non-resident Bangladeshis for attracting investment from the NRBs.

Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) organised the workshop titled "Local level stakeholders consultation on inclusive, smooth and sustainable LDC graduation" in collaboration with the district administration of Sylhet as well as the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan graced the occasion as chief guest while Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Tahmin Ahmed attended the event as special guest. Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Md Mozibor Rahman chaired the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan termed LDC graduation as a matter of pride for the country.

Recalling that Bangladesh had been able to successfully tackle various global challenges in the past, she hoped that Bangladesh would similarly be able to maintain the development momentum even after the LDC graduation.

Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Md Mozibor Rahman, in his speech, said that awareness building and sensitization about LDC graduation at the grassroot level would help to make the country's development process more inclusive and sustainable.

President of the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tahmin Ahmed emphasized on necessary training and skill enhancement of the local population to prepare the country for LDC graduation.

Additional Secretary of ERD and the Project Director of SSGP Farid Aziz delivered the welcome remarks of the event.

Aziz, in his welcome remarks, emphasized on sensitising the local private sector representatives, especially the export-oriented industries about the opportunities to be created by LDC graduation of the country.

Speakers at the workshop highlighted on the process of LDC graduation as well as its impacts on Bangladesh. They emphasized on productivity enhancement as well as diversification of local industries (e.g.- agriculture) and export sectors in the context of LDC graduation.

The workshop also discussed on the effective role that can be played by all stakeholders in creating a more business-friendly environment for women entrepreneurs as well as small and medium enterprises.

Upazila Chairman of Sylhet Sadar Alhaj Ashfaque Ahmed, Managing Director of Baraka Power Ltd Fahim Ahmed Chowdhury and Associate Professor of the Department of Architecture of Shahjalal Science and Technology University Subrata Das also spoke during the workshop.

Officials from ERD and SSGP, officials from the district administration as well as the representatives from the private sector and civil society participated in the workshop.