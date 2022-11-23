Southeast University’s textile engineering, EEE departments hold orientation 

Freshers reception and orientation programme of the newly admitted students of Southeast University's (SEU) textile engineering and EEE departments for Fall Semester 2022 under the School of Science and Engineering (SSE) was held on Wednesday (23 November) in Banani, Dhaka.

Professor Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, vice chancellor of SEU chaired the programme while Professor Dr Shah Alimuzzaman Belal, dean, BUTEX, attended the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Meanwhile, Md Mohiul Alam, superintending engineer of DPDC and M A Monayem, vice principal, Gulshan Commerce College, were the special guests.

Major General (retd) Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed, registrar of the SEU, welcomed newly enrolled students.

He spoke on topics such as the university rules, regulations and facilities.

Dr Nahid Akhter Jahan, chairperson, department of EEE and Dr Syed Atiqur Rahman, chairman, department of textile engineering, introduced their respective faculty members to the students.

Professor Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to BoT also spoke at the occasion.

Among others, chairmen, faculty members, officials, newly enrolled students and their guardians were present at the program.