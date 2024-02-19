Southeast University Trust holds 129th board meeting

19 February, 2024
Southeast University Trust holds 129th board meeting

19 February, 2024
Southeast University Trust holds 129th board meeting

The 129th meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Southeast University was held on Sunday (18 February) in the BoT Conference Room at the university's campus in Tejgaon. 

Rezaul Karim, chairman of SEU Trust presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The board members discussed various academic and administrative issues and took important decisions. 

They provided valuable guidance to the university's management, reviewed the progress of various activities, and focused on the university's future plans.
 

