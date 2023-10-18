Southeast University Observed 'Sheikh Russel Day 2023'

Southeast University (SEU) Observed 'Sheikh Russel Day 2023' a momentous occasion honoring the 59th Birth Anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On October 18, 2023, SEU organized a discussion program and arranged a special do'a mehfil to pay tribute to the legacy of this revered figure.

The event garnered esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. K M Khalid, Member of Parliament and Hon'ble State Minister of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, who graced the program as the chief guest.

The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam and Rezaul Karim, chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) at SEU Trust was present as the special guest. Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to the Board of Trustees, warmly welcomed the guest and attendees with a gracious opening speech.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities, including Members of the Board of Trustees, Deans, Department Chairs, faculty members, administrative staff, and students of Southeast University. The occasion served as a platform for reflection and celebration, reinforcing the university's commitment to the nation's heritage and history and reaffirmed its dedication to academic excellence.