Southeast University hosts 5th Textile Research Conference (TRC)

The Textile Engineering Department of Southeast University (SEU) hosted the 5th Textile Research Conference (TRC) at the Multipurpose Hall of the University on 26th October 2024.

TRC is an event from the research platform "Centre for Research and Innovation in Science and Technology (CRISAT)", reads a press release.

The conference was initiated with the welcome remarks by Professor Engr. Mashud Ahmed, chairman of the Textile Department of SEU.

The event was initiated by Dr. Sadat Sayem, who launched this research event in Bangladesh in collaboration with other academics in 2014.

Since then, it had been organised as an annual event until 2017. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a few other technical issues, it has experienced a gap of a few years before getting relaunched in 2024.

The 5th session of TRC, organised in collaboration with the SEU and in association with Auto-Tex Group and Nearchimiea SpA, has included a plenary session and two technical sessions that hosted three keynotes by Dr. Michael Klode from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Prof. Arun Kanti Guha of SEU and Prof. Rajkishore Nayak from RMIT University—Vietnam, and five technical presentations from the universities BUFT, NUB, WU, and MMU (UK).

The plenary session was graced by the special guests Mr. Abdus Sobhan, CIP & Managing Director of Auke-Tex Group, and Professor Dr. Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro-VC of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) and was chaired and co-chaired by Prof. Dr. Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, Vice Chancellor, and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. M Mofazzal Hossain.

The 1st technical session was presided by Prof. Dr. ANM Ahmed Ullah from Southeast University, and the 2nd technical session was presided by Dr. Sadat Sayem, Manchester Metropolitan University (UK). The day-long event was attended by senior academics of the country, emerging researchers, students, and industry professionals.

The technical presentations covered the themes of sustainability, waste recycling, 3D CAD, and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Md. Fazley Elahi, Head of Research & Development of DBL Group, and Mr. ASM Hafizur Rahman Nixon, Executive Director of RH Corporation, shared their industry insights in line with the presentations in the technical session.

At last, there was a lively Questions and Answers session.