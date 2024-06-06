Southeast University holds seminar on 'Kishor Gang Culture in Bangladesh'

06 June, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 12:05 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Law of Southeast University organized a Seminar titled "Kishor Gang Culture in Bangladesh: Causes, Consequences and Countermeasures" on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) at the Multipurpose Hall of the University.

Prof. Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon, Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Dhaka presented the keynote paper in the Seminar whereas Dr SM Shameem Reza, Professor, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka and Dr Kh.Mahid Uddin BPM (Bar), Additional IGP & Additional Police Commissioner (Crime & Ops), Dhaka Metropolitan Police delivered speeches as discussants.

The speakers highlighted that kishor gangs in Bangladesh are causing serious concerns for parents, educational institutions and law enforcement agencies and to combat kishor gang culture we need strong laws and supportive families. Educational institutions and community leaders can also play a crucial role in this regard. This Seminar was a part of institutional social responsibility of Department of Law of Southeast University.

 The seminar was chaired by Prof. Dr. Farhana Helal Mehtab, Dean, School of Arts and Social Sciences. Prof. Dr. Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, the Vice Chancellor and Prof. Dr. M. Mofazzal Hossain, the Pro Vice Chancellor of Southeast University also graced the occasion with their active presence. Among others, Mr. Jahid Mustofa, Chairman, Department of Law, faculty members of Law and other departments, high officials of SEU and vibrant law students participated in the Seminar.

