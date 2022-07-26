Southeast University holds quiz competition

The Department of Economics and Southeast Economist's Forum of (SEU) organised a quiz program with college students titled "Prospects for Higher Studies in Economics: Lessons for College Students".

Fazle Hossain Badsha MP of Rajshahi-2 was present as the chief guest at the event held on Tuesday (26 July), said a press release.

SEU BoT Adviser Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin presided over the programme while Prof Dr MA Hakim, Dean, School of Arts and Social Sciences was the special guest.

A total of 48 students from different colleges participated in the quiz competition.

The chief guest highly praised the role of Southeast University in the development of tertiary education of Bangladesh.

A cultural programme was also arranged following the prize and certificate distribution among the winners and participants.

