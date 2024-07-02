Southeast University and Police Staff College Bangladesh sign MoU to foster academic and research collaboration

Southeast University (SEU) and Police Staff College Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 1 July 2024, at the ICC, Police Staff College Bangladesh, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort to enhance mutual academic and research cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Mallick Faqrul Islam, bpm, ppm, Rector, Police Staff College Bangladesh, and Prof Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, vice chancellor, Southeast University.

Prof M Mofazzal Hossain, pro vice chancellor, SEU; AF Masum Rabbani, SDS (Training), Police Staff College; Major Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar, SEU; Air Vice Marshal M Abul Bashar (Retd), SEU, Add'l Registrar; and Mohammad Tarik Al Jalil, SEU BoT Secretary were present in the ceremony.

This agreement is crafted to nurture and strengthen the bilateral relationship between SEU and the Police Staff College Bangladesh. By fostering robust collaboration, both institutions aim to elevate their academic and research capabilities, making significant contributions to the educational and professional landscape of Bangladesh.

This strategic partnership will enable the joint development of academic and cultural exchanges in teaching, research, and various other activities. The parties will collaboratively organize seminars, conferences, workshops, meetings, and short courses, fostering a rich environment of shared knowledge and expertise.