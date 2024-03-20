Southeast Bank's 1st perpetual bond commences trading on Dhaka Stock Exchange

Corporates

Press Release
20 March, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 06:25 pm

Southeast Bank's 1st perpetual bond commences trading on Dhaka Stock Exchange

Press Release
20 March, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 06:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank's 1st Perpetual Bond officially began trading on Dhaka Stock Exchange. A Listing Agreement Signing Ceremony was held between Southeast Bank PLC and the Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC.

Mr. Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC and Dr. ATM Tariquzzaman, CPA Managing Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions. Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank along with other senior officials of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

Investors will be able to participate in trading using DSE Trading Code for Southeast Bank 1st Perpetual Bond is "SEB1PBOND" and DSE Scrip Code is "26018" under 'Corporate Bond' Sector.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

2h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

6h | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

8h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

1h | Videos
What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

10m | Videos
Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

3h | Videos
Bfdc ramp of Dhaka elevated expressway opens to traffic

Bfdc ramp of Dhaka elevated expressway opens to traffic

4h | Videos