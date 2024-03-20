Southeast Bank's 1st perpetual bond commences trading on Dhaka Stock Exchange

Southeast Bank's 1st Perpetual Bond officially began trading on Dhaka Stock Exchange. A Listing Agreement Signing Ceremony was held between Southeast Bank PLC and the Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC.

Mr. Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC and Dr. ATM Tariquzzaman, CPA Managing Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions. Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank along with other senior officials of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

Investors will be able to participate in trading using DSE Trading Code for Southeast Bank 1st Perpetual Bond is "SEB1PBOND" and DSE Scrip Code is "26018" under 'Corporate Bond' Sector.