Southeast Bank PLC. achieved a third position among 40 banks for collecting Dhaka WASA's bill in the Financial Year 2022-2023 on Sunday at the city hotel.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC. has received the award from Md Tazul Islam, MP, minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives, reads a press release.

Engr Taqsem A Khan, managing director and CEO of Dhaka WASA presided over the event.