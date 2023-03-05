Southeast Bank, Visa organise Hajj Agent Conference

Corporates

Press Release
05 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 05:52 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank, Visa organise Hajj Agent Conference

Press Release
05 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 05:52 pm

Southeast Bank Limited and Visa, the global leader in payments, jointly organised 'Hajj Agent Conference' on 26 February to promote collaboration and partnership opportunities with the owners of Hajj and Umrah agencies. 

The conference further aimed to explore scopes to facilitate and benefit the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, reads a press release.

Soumya Basu, Visa's country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, hosted the conference and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited presided over the conference.

Farid Ahmed Mazumder, Proprietor of Golden Bengal Tours & Travels & former Vice President of Hajj Agencies Associaiton of Bangladesh (HAAB), SN Manzur Murshed, President of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Md Abul Khair, Chairman of Air Trip International Limited, Md Ibrahim Bahar, former President of HAAB, Moulana Sharif Md Abu Hanif, Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Southeast Bank Limited and MA Rashid Shah Shamrat, Chairman of Makka Group of Companies, Director of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry & former Secretary General of HAAB delivered their speeches as special guests. 

In the conference, Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited handed over 'Hajj Card' to Md Abdur Rahim, Manager of Riyadul Zannah Travels & Tours and to Md Nasir Uddin, Managing Partner of Anika Aviation.

On the occasion, Basu said "We are delighted to be partnered with Southeast Bank and offer the Visa Hajj prepaid card to the Bank's customers. With the recent increase in quota for Bangladesh pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia, we are happy to give them a convenient way to pay digitally at thousands of merchant locations as well as withdraw cash from ATMs, instead of carrying a lot of cash for the pilgrimage. In addition, cardholders can load the card with Taka and pay for various purchases at Hajj without worrying about exorbitant exchange rates, with the confidence to travel cashless with Visa."

Owners and CEOs from other renowned Hajj Agencies as well as senior officials from Southeast Bank Limited and Visa were also present in the conference.

Southeast Bank / Visa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

7h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

4h | TBS Today
“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

6h | TBS Face to Face
SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

23h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale