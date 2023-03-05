Southeast Bank, Visa organise Hajj Agent Conference

Southeast Bank Limited and Visa, the global leader in payments, jointly organised 'Hajj Agent Conference' on 26 February to promote collaboration and partnership opportunities with the owners of Hajj and Umrah agencies.

The conference further aimed to explore scopes to facilitate and benefit the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, reads a press release.

Soumya Basu, Visa's country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, hosted the conference and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited presided over the conference.

Farid Ahmed Mazumder, Proprietor of Golden Bengal Tours & Travels & former Vice President of Hajj Agencies Associaiton of Bangladesh (HAAB), SN Manzur Murshed, President of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Md Abul Khair, Chairman of Air Trip International Limited, Md Ibrahim Bahar, former President of HAAB, Moulana Sharif Md Abu Hanif, Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Southeast Bank Limited and MA Rashid Shah Shamrat, Chairman of Makka Group of Companies, Director of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry & former Secretary General of HAAB delivered their speeches as special guests.

In the conference, Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited handed over 'Hajj Card' to Md Abdur Rahim, Manager of Riyadul Zannah Travels & Tours and to Md Nasir Uddin, Managing Partner of Anika Aviation.

On the occasion, Basu said "We are delighted to be partnered with Southeast Bank and offer the Visa Hajj prepaid card to the Bank's customers. With the recent increase in quota for Bangladesh pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia, we are happy to give them a convenient way to pay digitally at thousands of merchant locations as well as withdraw cash from ATMs, instead of carrying a lot of cash for the pilgrimage. In addition, cardholders can load the card with Taka and pay for various purchases at Hajj without worrying about exorbitant exchange rates, with the confidence to travel cashless with Visa."

Owners and CEOs from other renowned Hajj Agencies as well as senior officials from Southeast Bank Limited and Visa were also present in the conference.